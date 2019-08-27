Watch out! Fraudsters targeting the elderly with electricity scam
There's a new scam doing the rounds and it's specifically targetting the elderly.
Capetonian Rose Jackson fell prey to it recently when a man turned up at the door claiming to be from the 'electricity department'.
Jackson says she was fooled by his official-looking appearance.
He was wearing a yellow reflective vest and he had a clipboard.Rose Jackson, Community newspaper editor
The fraudster told Rose that the electricity department was offering lower tariffs, but that to be eligible he would need to check her electricity box and count the number of plugs in her home.
Foolishly I didn't ask him for an ID. I let him in.Rose Jackson, Community newspaper editor
He managed to steal my tenant's iPad and some heirloom jewellery.Rose Jackson, Community newspaper editor
The City of Cape Town's Phindile Maxiti says residents need to be aware that staff working for the city will not simply turn up unannounced.
We are not coming to your homes to check your appliances or the number of plugs in your home.Councillor Phindile Maxiti, Mayoral committee member for energy and climate - City of Cape Town.
He adds that if the city does need to check an electricity box within your home, they will make an appointment beforehand.
Listen to the full interview below:
