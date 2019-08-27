[LISTEN] All you need to know about the first-ever Cape Flats Book Festival
Celebrated authors, writers, and poets from across the country will be taking part in the first-ever Cape Flats Book Festival in Mitchell's Plain this weekend.
It's the brainchild of Read to Rise, a non-profit organisation committed to promoting youth literacy in schools in disadvantaged communities.
There are so many amazing book festivals around in South Africa, but some of the people on the Cape Flats don't have the privilege to be able to attend these festivals.Taryn Lock, Co-founder - Read to Rise
Among those taking part are Diana Ferrus, writer, poet and storyteller - musician Blaq Pearl and Yusuf Daniels, whose debut book Living Coloured (because Black and White were Already Taken) has been roaring up the book charts since its release.
Listen to the full interview below - click here to find out which authors are taking part in the festival.
Details: Date: 31 August – 1 September 2019 Time: Saturday 9am until 5pm and Sunday 10am until 5pm Venue: West End Primary School, Merrydale Ave, Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain
