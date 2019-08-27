[LISTEN] 'There is no legislation governing removal of public protector'
Chairperson of the Justice Committee Bulelani Magwanishe says they cannot continue to look into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office as there are no rules to govern the process in terms of the impeachment of heads of chapter nine institutions.
The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional services met on Tuesday to discuss a request from the Democratic Alliance that Parliament kick start proceedings to remove Mkhwebane as the public protector.
A process has now be put in place to have the matter referred to the rules committee in order to establish the rules for the process.
The rules committee will develop the rules and procedures and then they will submit or make the proposal to the house because the rules of parliament must be adopted by the house.Bulelani Magwanishe, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services
Magwanishe says the committee has highlighted the urgency of dealing with the matter in a letter to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.
So what will happen is that the rules committee will task the sub committee which deals with rules - they will deal with the detailed rules and procedures, make a recommendation to the rules committee then they debate the rules, if you they finally agree, they make the recommendation to the house...Bulelani Magwanishe, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services
It can take weeks or months.Bulelani Magwanishe, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services
This article first appeared on 702
