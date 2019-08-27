Janet Suzman to perform at the 2019 Voorkamerfest

British-South African actress Janet Suzman will be performing at the unique Voorkamerfest to be held from September 6 to 8 in the West Coast town of Darling.

She will be joining 60 other performers including satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys, who is also a festival attraction. The line-up ranges from physical theatre to choir, dance, magic, storytelling and drama.

This year’s Voorkamer event will be dedicated to late music great Johnny Clegg.

John Maytham speaks to Suzman about the Voorkamerfest.

I think it is really important for one to keep an eye on the major contributors to the stuff of human knowledge. Janet Suzman, British-South African actress

I think what Shakespeare does is that his writing gives people who don't have a voice, a voice. Janet Suzman, British-South African actress

Listen to the full interview below...