Zondo Commission: Implicated party asks to remain anonymous, subjected to probe

The state capture commission of inquiry has heard an application by an implicated party that his name not be revealed and evidence not be submitted about him until an investigation of the allegations has been conducted.

The anonymous party is said to have rejected allegations made by former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana.

Advocate Mike Hellens is representing the implicated person and says the individual is willing to subject himself to an investigation.

Eyewitness News reporter Barry Bateman has more.

Mike Hellens submitted that the allegations would be hugely damaging to the reputation and the business standing of this particular individual and the reason they say this is - it is wildly speculative and baseless. Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN

We will at this stage, for the meantime, not identify what has been termed as Mr X and allow the investigators for the evidence leaders to be able to conduct further investigations related to the allegations levelled against this individual. Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN

