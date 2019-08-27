Zondo Commission: Implicated party asks to remain anonymous, subjected to probe
The state capture commission of inquiry has heard an application by an implicated party that his name not be revealed and evidence not be submitted about him until an investigation of the allegations has been conducted.
The anonymous party is said to have rejected allegations made by former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana.
Advocate Mike Hellens is representing the implicated person and says the individual is willing to subject himself to an investigation.
Eyewitness News reporter Barry Bateman has more.
Mike Hellens submitted that the allegations would be hugely damaging to the reputation and the business standing of this particular individual and the reason they say this is - it is wildly speculative and baseless.Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN
We will at this stage, for the meantime, not identify what has been termed as Mr X and allow the investigators for the evidence leaders to be able to conduct further investigations related to the allegations levelled against this individual.Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN
Click on the link below to hear the full report...
This article first appeared on 702 : Zondo Commission: Implicated party asks to remain anonymous, subjected to probe
More from Politics
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More