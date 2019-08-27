Steve Harvey has alluded to settling in South Africa as he prepares to start shooting the popular American game show _Family Feud _in the country this October.

The comedian says he bought the rights to air the show globally and decided on Africa as his first choice.

Harvey is in the country to promote the show.

He sat down with Joanne Joseph to talk about this decision and more.

I bought the rights to do family feud globally and the place I picked was Africa. My home is America, my homeland is Africa. Steve Harvey, Comedian

I know that if I brought this show to Africa and I hosted this show with the global persona that I have and the appreciation I have from so many people here, it would be a huge hit. We start taping in October. Steve Harvey, Comedian

He says his wife is currently house hunting and speaks of his desire to relocate.

I am actually going to move here. America is my home, I have family there, I own stuff there but the pull in me to Africa has been on my vision board for nine years. How do I come to Africa and put some deep footprints here? I have just been trying to think of a way that I could get all of this done.Family Feud became an opportunity. Steve Harvey, Comedian

Your vision board is a scripture. Steve Harvey, Comedian

He says the show will create about 300 jobs.

This article first appeared on 702 : Africa has been on my vision board for nine years - Steve Harvey