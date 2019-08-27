One thing not spoken about organ donation is skin, and that is quite a significant aspect of tissue donation.

Last week GroundUp highlighted that for the past two months no skin has been donated, so the tissue bank that deals with the donations is empty.

That means not a single patient who needed a skin transplant for serious burns could receive the desperately needed treatment.

Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive Show speaks to Sandra Venter, the public relations officer of the Centre for Tissue Engineering in Pretoria, about the matter.

South Africa has a serious problem when it comes to burns. We have many veld fires in this country, problems with shack fires in informal settlements and right now we are just starting summer in the Western Cape, particularly, where there will be a huge fire season coming and we anticipate terrible damages. Sandra Venter, Public relations officer - Centre for Tissue Engineering

Children, firemen and people from all walks of life will land in a situation where they will get burnt and will need skin graft. Sandra Venter, Public relations officer - Centre for Tissue Engineering

On people's fears to sign up for organ donation and how the skin donation would still allow the deceased some measure of dignity, Venter says the biggest problem is misinformation or lack of information.

I think once that can be addressed and we also can have improved systems in our to refer potential donors to tissue banks and to transplant centres, the problem could be alleviated to a large degree. Sandra Venter, Public relations officer - Centre for Tissue Engineering

Listen below for more...

This article first appeared on 702 : Tissue bank dries up for burn victims