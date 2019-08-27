'NHI dropped on us like a dog dropping a huge, stinking turd in your kitchen!'

Every Friday Vestact MD Paul Theron rants (literally) about “business blunders” of the week.

This time around he railed against the NHI Bill, which he finds despicable.

Where did this thing come from? Dropped on us about 10 days ago by the Health Minister like a dog dropping a huge, stinking turd in your kitchen! You walk into the room one morning and, ‘Oh, my God! What is that stench?!’ Paul Theron, Vestact - MD

The whole thing is completely and utterly unworkable. Paul Theron, Vestact - MD

Listen to an excerpt of his “colourful” rant in the audio clip below (or scroll down for quotes from it).

(There's a video of the entire thing right at the bottom.)

Seriously, guys! Do you really think people are going to give up their Discovery Vitality for your basic, state scheme? These are people who jump out of bed early in the mornings in order to go to the gym so they can earn points so they can get diamond Vitality status to qualify for cheaper flights on Kulula! Paul Theron, Vestact - MD

You want them to hand over their Mercedes Benz in exchange for your one-size-fits-all donkey cart NHI system. Give me a f***ing break! Paul Theron, Vestact - MD

It’s NOT going to be f...ing fine... The f...ing pirates have boarded the ship!... It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee! Paul Theron, Vestact - MD

This thing needs to be resisted in its entirety because it’s an attack on personal freedom and individual liberty in this country. It’s time to lawyer up! It’s going to be an epic fight. Paul Theron, Vestact - MD

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning: