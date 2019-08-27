Stellenbosch Municipality launches mobile housing app

The Stellenbosch Municipality has launched its first-ever housing app for smartphones.

The municipality is rolling out a comprehensive campaign to update and refine the housing demand database.

John Maytham speaks to Lester van Stavel, manager for new housing at the municipality.

The housing demand database is linked to the information you would have as an applicant. You would submit that information to our database and we will be in a position to extrapolate that information so that we can do the proper planning for housing in the future for Stellenbosch and surrounding areas. Lester van Stavel, Manager for new housing - Stellenbosch Municipality

One of the reasons we are doing it is just to save our residents from travelling costs, especially the poor communities and from taking time from work, so you will be in the convenience of your own place. Lester van Stavel, Manager for new housing - Stellenbosch Municipality

The app is available for download at this link.

