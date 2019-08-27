[LISTEN] Gauteng could be SA's next Day Zero region
Adjunct professor at the University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance, Mike Muller, has warned that Gauteng could be the next potential Day Zero region in South Africa if it is hit by another drought.
Muller was speaking at the AgriSA Water Symposium in Somerset West recently and says a report on what to do to avoid Day Zero in Gauteng has already been released.
He joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to detail the issue.
We know that the water consumption in Gauteng is going up year by year because there is more and more people but the supply of water is staying the same.Mike Muller, Adjunct professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance
If we have a drought, we are going to be at greater risk of finding ourselves like Cape Town. Better we know about that and do something about it rather than wait until there is a total crisis.Mike Muller, Adjunct professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance
We have to pull together on this.Mike Muller, Adjunct professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance
