The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate…

27 August 2019 8:22 PM
by
Tags:
Wits
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
University of the Witwatersrand
NHI
Healthcare
Paul Theron
Vestact
National Health Insurance
Vestact Asset Management
NHI Bill
Russell Rensburg
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits).
Doctor (pixabay.com, 2019)

We don’t say private security must be banned… This is mumbo-jumbo… it’s all garbage. The reality is we deal with a state that is not capable… We need policies that make sense in our reality…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

We had a terrible nine years… we need to start charting a path to shared prosperity… access to health can do that…

Russell Rensburg, Programme Manager Health Systems and Policy - University of the Witwatersrand

(Also, read: 'NHI dropped on us like a dog dropping a huge, stinking turd in your kitchen!')

Government is working on a National Health Insurance (NHI) system for South Africa.

NHI aims to provide equal access to healthcare for all South Africans.

Philosophically, many South Africans seem to support NHI but fear it’s unworkable and poses an existential threat to the well-functioning private healthcare system.

There’s also the threat of corruption.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield hosted a debate on NHI.

He asked Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) and Russell Rensburg (Programme Manager Health Systems and Policy at University of the Witwatersrand) to slug it out.

Listen to the debate in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

We need to de-commodify health…

Russell Rensburg, Programme Manager Health Systems and Policy - University of the Witwatersrand

There’s a big trust deficit…

Russell Rensburg, Programme Manager Health Systems and Policy - University of the Witwatersrand

It’s not going to pass Constitutional muster… Russel, you realise this thing is going to fail?

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

I fail to see why wealthier individuals… should be prevented… you’re going to ruin healthcare…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

70% of our specialists work in the private sector… It’s probably the state’s fault…

Russell Rensburg, Programme Manager Health Systems and Policy - University of the Witwatersrand

If you want public health services to improve, run it better… The provinces that don’t work are those that are run by corrupt ANC administrations… A collapsing state system that is trying to cover up its faults…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

You get a much better level of private care in this country than you get from the NHS in the UK.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

This thing could have a fantastic upside for hospital groups…

Russell Rensburg, Programme Manager Health Systems and Policy - University of the Witwatersrand

We’re taking a bit of a gamble here…

Russell Rensburg, Programme Manager Health Systems and Policy - University of the Witwatersrand

If the government is serious… they would turn it over to the private sector… Wasting money… rank corruption… but somehow, we think it’s a clever idea…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

The government doesn't have any more money… This thing is going to fail…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate…


