Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy

It’s a very calm, thorough, evidence-based, well-referenced document from National Treasury… He actually generates a real buzz… Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Tuesday published a document that sets out National Treasury’s plan to get the economy growing again.

The plan details the structural reforms needed to get South Africa out of its decade-long economic slump.

Comments for Mboweni may be sent (by 15 September) to Rita.Coetzee@treasury.gov.za.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) what he thinks about the document.

The paper doesn’t surprise at all… it’s saying very clearly ‘this is what the evidence points to’… Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

The evidence presented in the paper… makes it a very powerful document. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

This has taken a long time to put together… Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

