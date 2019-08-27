Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!
Red Bull says it gives you wings.
It doesn’t, so Canadian Michael Attar sued the company for making false declarations – and won.
Red Bull must now pay almost R10 million in a settlement.
Canadians who can prove they bought Red Bull between 1 January 2007 and 23 July 2019 will each get about R115 ($10 CAD).
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed branding and advertising expert Andy Rice about this epic sense of humour failure.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
