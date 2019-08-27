Streaming issues? Report here
Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 8:51 PM
by
Tags:
Marketing
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Red Bull
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
red bull gives you wings
red bull canada
Michael Attar
The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!

Red Bull says it gives you wings.

It doesn’t, so Canadian Michael Attar sued the company for making false declarations – and won.

Red Bull must now pay almost R10 million in a settlement.

Canadians who can prove they bought Red Bull between 1 January 2007 and 23 July 2019 will each get about R115 ($10 CAD).

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed branding and advertising expert Andy Rice about this epic sense of humour failure.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!


