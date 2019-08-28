'Old Mutual is in contempt of court,' says Peter Moyo's lawyer
Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo has lodged an urgent application against the insurer's board.
Moyo wants it declared that the company deliberately interfered with the functioning of the court and be ordered to pay the legal fees.
RELATED: Old Mutual ups the ante in its bitter battle with Peter Moyo
After the Johannesburg High Court ordered Moyo be reinstated to his position as Old Mutual CEO with immediate effect, the insurer fired him again last week.
Moyo was let go for alleged misconduct owing to a conflict of interest involving his NMT Group.
Clement Manyathela on 702 Breakfast speaks to Moyo's lawyer Eric Mabuza on the matter.
RELATED: Court orders Old Mutual to reinstate former CEO Peter Moyo
Mabuza says they have approached the court for clarity on the matter.
Last time we went to court to complain about Old Mutual's conduct and that it was in contempt of court for refusing to allow our client to resume his duties.Eric Mabuza, Lawyer - Peter Moyo
He says the only way a court judgment can be enforced is through a contempt proceeding.
We have approached the court precisely to protect its dignity and if we allow Old Mutual to get away with this our courts will be undermined.Eric Mabuza, Lawyer - Peter Moyo
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Old Mutual is in contempt of court,' says Peter Moyo's lawyer
