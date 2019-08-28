Efforts to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office underway

Efforts to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office is underway.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services have taken a decision to refer the process to remove Mkhwebane to the Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise.

Clement Manyathela on 702 Breakfast chats to Democratic Alliance Justice and Correctional Services shadow minister Glynnis Breytenbach on the matter.

Breytenbach says the Constitution and the Public Protector Act provides for the removal of the Public Protector under certain circumstances however, there are no rules governing that process.

Therefore, the National Assembly’s rules committee needs to come up with a specific process for dealing with the removal from office of the Public Protector and other heads of Chapter Nine institutions, she says.

Mkhwebane has a lot of misconceptions about her position, mandate and how she fits into the Constitutional structure and misconceptions about who appointed her and why. Those misconceptions don't carry much weight and can be removed by Parliament on those grounds. Glynnis Breytenbach, DA shadow minister - Justice and Correctional Services

