Twitter rallies behind search for missing UCT teen #BringNeneHome

Friends and loved ones of Uyinene Mrwetyana are sharing posts of the missing teen on social media with the hashtag #BringNeneHome.

Wednesday is the fourth day the young woman has been missing.

19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana was last seen leaving her university residence Roscommon House in Claremont, Cape Town at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Students have taken to the streets handing out flyers and praying for the safe return of the young woman.

We will find you! Hang in there ❤️



Please keep retweeting#bringNenehome pic.twitter.com/EI4nElTFWn — Justice for Nene (@kyatethechai) August 27, 2019

There will be a walk from UCT upper campus to RosCommon Res in Claremont at 14:00. This will be to raise awareness and hand out more posters. Please join if you around CPT. Please rt for awareness 💖

🙏🏾#bringNenehome — I Love You My Nene (@sommatyolweni) August 27, 2019

The university released a statement calling for any information.

Listen to this and other stories trending online with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: