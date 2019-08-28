'Amazon fires devastating to environment, but we won't run out of oxygen'
As the Amazon rainforests burn and the world finally starts taking note, there is a dominant narrative arguing that we need to protect the Amazon rainforest as it produces 20% of the Earth's oxygen.
But according to science, this is not the case.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Scott Denning, Monfort Professor of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University to get to the truth.
It's a misunderstanding.Prof Scott Denning, Monfort Professor - Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University
He says it is true that when plants use carbon dioxide from the air in the photosynthesis process they do give off oxygen.
The forests in the world account for about 20% of global photosynthesis, but almost all the oxygen coming from that is used up, whether by animals or bacteria.Prof Scott Denning, Monfort Professor - Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University
The only way the atmosphere receives more oxygen is if the plants are buried and fossilise, mainly at the bottom of the ocean, he explains.
The 20% statistic is not flat out wrong, but it is more of a misunderstanding.Prof Scott Denning, Monfort Professor - Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University
The fires in the Amazon are devastating and the deforestation of the area to grow crops and raise cattle has been going on for decades, he says.
In 2004 the Brazilian government cracked down on this practice and reduced deforestation by 80%.
The new government has stopped enforcing that policy and encouraged forest clearing and the statistic of deforestation has now doubled.
The environmental effects of this are devastating, but we are not going to run out of oxygen.Prof Scott Denning, Monfort Professor - Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University
Our oceans are responsible for creating most of the planet's oxygen, he says.
Listen to the interview below:
