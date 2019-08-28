Officials confirmed that at least five people have been taken in for questioning after a taxi driver was shot and killed in the Tshwane CBD on Tuesday.

The altercation caused disruptions in the CBD and interrupted commuters' public transportation.

Clement Manyathela on 702 Breakfast talks to the City's Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

RELATED: 'They are using municipal buses to block routes around the city'

Senkubuge says taxi drivers have had an ongoing battle with alleged drug sellers within the CBD and it is believed they were attempting to remove them.

Yesterday, there was a confrontation between the taxi drivers and the alleged drug sellers which resulted in one of the taxi drivers being shot dead. Sheila Senkubuge, Transport MMC - City of Tshwane

She adds that the situation then led to buses being forced to remain parked within the CBD.

The drivers were forced to park and block the traffic off and because of what happened yesterday, we have decided to pull our buses from working as we have been alerted that the taxi drivers are going to go back on the street. Sheila Senkubuge, Transport MMC - City of Tshwane

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : Taxi drivers and alleged drug dealers scuffle leads to fatality in Tshwane CBD