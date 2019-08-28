'Ben was knee-deep in water and said he wasn't feeling too well', says brother

Veteran journalist Ben Said died while on holiday in Mozambique on Tuesday. 45-year-old Said had recently returned to South Africa from a senior position at TRT World in Turkey to head up the eNCA news desk in Johannesburg.

He had worked at eNCA for many years prior to going to Turkey.

He leaves behind his wife Nicky, two children and family.

His brother Nick talks to Kieno Kammies and says the details at this stage are still sketchy.

Unfortunately where they were staying there is no cell reception so we have only briefly been in contact with his wife Nicky. Nick Said, Brother of Ben Said

He says Nicky flew back to Johannesburg last night and the family will know more about the events that occurred.

Nick says he understands the family and friends were playing cricket on the beach when three of the party decided to go snorkelling.

But Ben was knee-deep in water and said he wasn't feeling too well and wasn't actually going to go through with the diving. Nick Said, Brother of Ben Said

When the other two returned they found Ben in the water, says Nick.

We can only assume he collapsed. Nick Said, Brother of Ben Said

There will be an autopsy.

The picture will then become a little bit clearer. Nick Said, Brother of Ben Said

He says he was a great brother and loved to help others.

Listen to the interview with Nick below: