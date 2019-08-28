White people remain the dominant group in top management positions in South Africa, despite being among the lowest economically active population group in the country, according to the Commission for Employment Equity 19th annual report.

The commission announced its findings on Tuesday and found an over-representation of white males in the top and senior management positions.

Clement Manyathela on 702 Breakfast chats to Department of Labour entrance examination commissioner Bhabhali Ka Maphikela Nhlapo.

Maphikela Nhlapo says when the regulations for transformation were formed after 1994, the government believed the companies would self regulate.

What is proving to be true is that companies don't want to self regulate and adhere to equity targets. Bhabhali Ka Maphikela Nhlapo, Entrance examination commissioner - Department of Labour

He says government had hoped enterprises would comply with the rules and trusts put in place, but this has failed to happen.

The thrust of the legislation is that companies must come to the party once the legislation is set. Government amending legislation to give the minister powers to set sector targets. Bhabhali Ka Maphikela Nhlapo, Entrance examination commissioner - Department of Labour

