[WATCH] Little boy helps friend with autism deal with first day of school

Little boy helps his friend with autism deal with the first day of school

When a boy with autism was overwhelmed on the first day of school, another little boy held his hand.

That beautiful moment has gone viral.

"Just be kind, open your heart. ... That's what we need in this world."



When a boy with autism was overwhelmed on the first day of school, another little boy held his hand. The moment was captured in a photo that's gone viral. https://t.co/6B2ee0hOFV pic.twitter.com/9VJAHsbh9v — CNN (@CNN) August 28, 2019

