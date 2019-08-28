'If we want to revive economy, we need businesses to invest and create jobs'
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Tuesday published a document that sets out National Treasury’s plan to get the economy growing again.
The plan details the structural reforms needed to get South Africa out of its economic decline.
The proposition is titled Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth, and Competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa.
Mboweni says the plan was an attempt to translate the broad outcomes of inclusive growth, economic transformation and competitiveness.
Kieno Kammies chats to Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes.
Dykes says much of what is in Mboweni's plan reiterates what is in the National Development Plan, but in a more comprehensive way.
Quite a bit of the document is a policy that has been declared by the president, for example, the restructuring of Eskom.Dennis Dykes, Chief economist - Nedbank
Dykes says the country has a great deal to do in order to get the economy going.
We have to attract know-how, skills, capital and investment. We need to have businesses investing and creating jobs.Dennis Dykes, Chief economist - Nedbank
