Civil society organisations call for Mkhwebane to be removed from office

Civil society organisations have joined the queue in seeking the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac), Corruption Watch, Freedom Under Law, the Helen Suzman Foundation, Right2Know and the Dullah Omar Institute UWC are among the organisations that have made a joint written submission asking the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services to act.

On Tuesday, the committee took a decision to refer the process to remove Mkhwebane to the Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise.

In the submission, we deal with two aspects of what Parliament needs to do. One deals with the process that the committee needs to follow in terms of instituting such a process. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution

The Constitution states that the head of a Chapter Nine institution can be removed by the National Assembly upon the findings of the committee.

The question that arises is how does the committee make such a finding and there has to be a process in place for that committee to make such a finding. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution

We have argued in our submission that there is precedent already in Parliament for this to happen and that Parliament should follow its own precedent. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution

