[LISTEN] Psychometric tests and why they matter to your employer

Psychometric tests are varied and measure all sorts of things including emotional intelligence and cognitive ability. But why does this matter to your employer?

Jack Hammer chief operating officer Advaita Naidoo sits down with Refilwe Moloto to discuss this.

Employers want to know about your personality, your aptitude and ability to perform a certain role. Advaita Naidoo, COO - Jack Hammer

The way we look at it is not to treat these tests as the be-all and end-all but really use them as indicators of what we should be developing. We are saying a person shows these characteristics, how can we manage it - can we send them on training courses? Bring in other members of the team to compensate for these characteristics. Advaita Naidoo, COO - Jack Hammer

