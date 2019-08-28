Judge Zondo signed off directive for Watson to submit an affidavit
Head of the state capture commission, Judge Zondo confirms he recently signed off on a directive for the late Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson to file an affidavit, but it had not been served on his attorneys.
Watson died in a car crash near the OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.
The businessman was identified as a witness to be called before the commission, after being implicated in the state capture project by Bosasa CEO Angelo Agrizzi.
He was said to be central to large scale corruption that involved bribing numerous senior government officials and politicians to secure lucrative contracts.
Eyewitness News reporter Barry Bateman has more on the story,
He was telling us that Gavin Watson was identified as somebody of interest that they would have liked to have come and testify at the commission public hearing, but he confirmed that they had not set up any such interview.Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN
He did say that two weeks ago the deputy chief justice did sign off on a directive to compel Watson to submit an affidavit to address the various allegations submitted by Agrizzi.Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN
Meanwhile, former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has continued his testimony at the state capture inquiry.
Dukwana has spoken about a questionable R250 million contract issued in the province to audit houses which had been constructed using asbestos.
Click on the link below to find out what Dukwana had to say...
This article first appeared on 702 : Judge Zondo signed off directive for Watson to submit an affidavit
