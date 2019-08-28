Tshwane CBD 'a war-zone' as protesters clash with police, bus services suspended

Commuters using Metrobus services in Tshwane were left stranded on Wednesday after the city withdrew its services due to safety concerns.

The suspension comes after bus drivers were intimidated on Tuesday by taxi operators.

The conflict began when taxi drivers fought with alleged drug dealers, which led to a driver being shot dead.

Taxi drivers took to the streets, saying they are tired of drugs in the area.

Ray White on the Xolani Gwala Show speaks to EWN reporter Bonga Dlulane and Tshwane Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

Dlulane says the situation in the capital is worse than it was on Wednesday morning.

What is happening here is nothing short of a war zone, firefighters are trying to put out fires in shops in the CBD. The situation is calm but tense at the moment. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN

It appears that the anger by taxi drivers is focused on foreign nationals as there are shops that have been looted and burnt down, he adds.

Dlulane says the police are currently monitoring the situation.

When the police try to calm a situation on one part of the city, violence flares up in another area. When police fire rubber bullets, the crowds retaliate with stones. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN

Senkubuge says the situation is tense in the capital and she is waiting on law-enforcement agencies to give her feedback on whether arrests have been made.

We are meeting with law-enforcement agencies along with taxi association leaders to try and sort this matter out as speedily as possible. Sheila Senkubuge, Transport MMC - City of Tshwane

She adds that even though the situation is handled, bus services will remain suspended.

