SABC briefs Parliament on its finances and turnaround strategy
South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) group CEO Madoda Mxakwe told Members of Parliament on Wednesday that there are serious cash-flow problems at the broadcaster.
The SABC's financial situation worsened during the 2018/19 financial year and the corporation ended with a cash balance of only R72m in the bank.
Speaking to Ray White on the Xolani Gwala show, Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze gives a summary of the meeting.
The CEO said they need about 18 to 24 months to be able to get their turnaround strategy working and they are basically crossing their fingers for a cash injection at the earliest possible time from the National Treasury.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He also says it could take about two years for us to really see good results.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The SABC is currently waiting for a cash injection, saying once the money is released things would start improving.
At the moment they are technically insolvent. They can't pay service providers, clients and salaries, which is another big issue as it takes out a very big chunk of their revenue.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : SABC briefs Parliament on its finances and turnaround strategy
More from Local
'What kind of a man am I?' asks Cape Town dad in light of #AmINext?
OB Sitwayi has shared his thoughts in light of the flood of social media posts addressing gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More