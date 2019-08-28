SABC briefs Parliament on its finances and turnaround strategy

South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) group CEO Madoda Mxakwe told Members of Parliament on Wednesday that there are serious cash-flow problems at the broadcaster.

The SABC's financial situation worsened during the 2018/19 financial year and the corporation ended with a cash balance of only R72m in the bank.

Speaking to Ray White on the Xolani Gwala show, Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze gives a summary of the meeting.

The CEO said they need about 18 to 24 months to be able to get their turnaround strategy working and they are basically crossing their fingers for a cash injection at the earliest possible time from the National Treasury. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He also says it could take about two years for us to really see good results. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The SABC is currently waiting for a cash injection, saying once the money is released things would start improving.

At the moment they are technically insolvent. They can't pay service providers, clients and salaries, which is another big issue as it takes out a very big chunk of their revenue. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

