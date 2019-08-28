What is reproductive genetics and how advanced is it in South Africa?

Azania sits down with Next Biosciences South Africa CEO Kim Hulett to find out about the science.

In South Africa we have a reproductive genetics testing lab in Midrand and what we can currently do is screen embryos before you implant them. Kim Hulett, CEO - Next Biosciences

Hulett says there are two types of tests.

There is two types of testing we do. One is a very high level chromosomal test - we can see if there is extra or missing chromosomes and that helps the couples choose the healthier embryos. Kim Hulett, CEO - Next Biosciences

Then we have a more detailed in-depth screen, that one is for families that have had issues with inherited genetic disorders and would like to make sure they don't pass these disease onto their children. Kim Hulett, CEO - Next Biosciences

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Understanding reproductive genetics