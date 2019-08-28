Is President Jair Bolsonaro doing enough to stop the Amazon fires?
The Amazon rainforest is burning away at record rates and the massive fires are visible across South America in satellite images taken from space.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has lashed out at his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for his “colonial” mindset for suggesting that a major trade deal between the European Union and a grouping of South American countries including Brazil should be kept on hold over environmental issues.
As the Amazon burns, is Brazil doing enough to stop the wildfires?
Azania Mosaka speaks to Bob Scholes, professor of Systems Ecology at the Global Change Institute at Wits University.
I think the president has misread both the international community and, more critically, his own Brazillian electorate on this issue.Bob Scholes, Professor of Systems Ecology - Global Change Institute at Wits University
- Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump. We're fighting the wildfires with great success. Brazil is and will always be an international reference in sustainable development. The fake news campaign built against our sovereignty will not work. The US can always count on Brazil. 👍 https://t.co/ZicUKsYGcx— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) August 27, 2019
Just like President [Donald] Trump, when faced with accusations, his immediate response is to lash out and blame other people.Bob Scholes, Professor of Systems Ecology - Global Change Institute at Wits University
His first reaction was it's the NGOs lighting these fires to embarrass me.Bob Scholes, Professor of Systems Ecology - Global Change Institute at Wits University
- A message to Brazil and the world on the Brazilian Amazon and the disinformation campaign built against our nation's sovereignty.— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) August 24, 2019
- Uma mensagem para o Brasil e para o mundo sobre a nossa Amazônia e a campanha de desinformação fabricada contra nossa soberania nacional. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/2i0XLoof7w
