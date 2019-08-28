Glebelands 8 trial gets underway

The Glebelands 8 trial has begun in Kwazulu-Natal.

The eight men face charges of murder, attempted murder and extortion for their alleged creation of a syndicate with the common purpose of killing residents who threatened their control of the Glebelands hostel in Umlazi.

It’s understood the group would also illegally collect money from community members, which was meant to be collated by block committee leaders.

They've pleaded not guilty.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.

The court has heard that the men would summon residents block by block from the Gebelands hostel and would have guns around them. These incidents allegedly took place between March 2014 all the way to March 2016. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

There was a slight delay in the start of the trial yesterday because one of the people who were supposed to give evidence was delayed in Durban. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

Today we had about two witnesses - they were talking about very graphic crime scenes and explained that the environment was not habitable for people. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

One of the key figures in this appears to be a policeman.

He is the one person that allegedly sourced all the guns and ordered the murder of these people. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

