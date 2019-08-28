Glebelands 8 trial gets underway
The Glebelands 8 trial has begun in Kwazulu-Natal.
The eight men face charges of murder, attempted murder and extortion for their alleged creation of a syndicate with the common purpose of killing residents who threatened their control of the Glebelands hostel in Umlazi.
It’s understood the group would also illegally collect money from community members, which was meant to be collated by block committee leaders.
They've pleaded not guilty.
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.
The court has heard that the men would summon residents block by block from the Gebelands hostel and would have guns around them. These incidents allegedly took place between March 2014 all the way to March 2016.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
There was a slight delay in the start of the trial yesterday because one of the people who were supposed to give evidence was delayed in Durban.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
Today we had about two witnesses - they were talking about very graphic crime scenes and explained that the environment was not habitable for people.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
One of the key figures in this appears to be a policeman.
He is the one person that allegedly sourced all the guns and ordered the murder of these people.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
Click on the link below to hear the full report...
This article first appeared on 702 : Glebelands 8 trial gets underway
More from Politics
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More