Spekboom to be used to offset carbon

The resilient plant Spekboom, found predominantly in the Eastern Cape, can be used to reduce carbon footprint.

Eastern Cape deputy chair of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association Aidan Lawrence says they have embarked on a project to educate people about the plant.

He says they have planted 5,000 parent plants which will be the base to start to offset carbon.

The Spekboom uses two photosynthetic pathway to basically sequester the carbon even in unfavourable conditions. Aidan Lawrence, Eastern Cape deputy chair - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association

So where can the Spekboom be planted?

It can be planted in semi-desert areas, almost anywhere but it needs to be done responsibly. Aidan Lawrence, Eastern Cape deputy chair - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association

