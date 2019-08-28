NSFAS defends change in textbook allowance as booksellers cry foul
For years the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has defended its decision to provide allowances for textbook and other learning materials in cash, responding to concerns by booksellers.
Booksellers and other organisations are said to up in arms about this, claiming that book sales have dropped since the system was implemented.
NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo explains the change in policy.
This was not a sudden change. Students every year engage with NSFAS and the Department of Higher Education and Training on the policy that has to be implemented now and then...Kagisho Mamabolo, NSFAS spokesperson
There had to be a process where a lot of subsidies had to be determined and one of the issues that were brought forward by student leaders was the issue of moving from a voucher system into a cash system, which by large was setting students free from buying books from a restricted market monopolised by booksellers.Kagisho Mamabolo, NSFAS spokesperson
The booksellers and their opinion put out in the public should be frowned upon because as NSFAS we have research that we have published every year around our cohort of students where it indicates that NSFAS-funded students are doing better than any other general students in the higher education system.Kagisho Mamabolo, NSFAS spokesperson
They [publishers and booksellers] should actually engage the student leaders and have a constructive discussion about how can we best work together in the sector, not to run opinion pieces all over the show.Kagisho Mamabolo, NSFAS spokesperson
He says students should not be undermined and assumed to be using the money for other needs.
We should not undermine them that they cannot make financial decisions.Kagisho Mamabolo, NSFAS spokesperson
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
This article first appeared on 702 : NSFAS defends change in textbook allowance as booksellers cry foul
