[LISTEN] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asks Queen to suspend Parliament

With only a few weeks to go before the Brexit deadline, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken the controversial decision to ask the Queen to suspend Parliament.

UK correspondent Gavin Grey says its a huge move by Johnson and perhaps a slightly premature one.

There's still a little time before Parliament goes back after the summer recess. He perhaps had slightly longer to wait to time it. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent, Eyewitness News

It's all about trying to shorten the time frame that these no-deal supporters have in order to try and frame legislation to make sure they have a say in Parliament about any no-deal Brexit. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent, Eyewitness News

Jeremy Corbyn wants to cancel the referendum and argue about Brexit for years. I am committed to leading our country forward and getting Britain out of the EU by October 31st #LeaveOct31 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 27, 2019

So what would be the impact of such a move? Click below to listen to the full interview and explanation of the constitutional impact of a suspension: