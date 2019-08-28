Treasury growth plan is 'pragmatic, implementable, coherent, relies on evidence'
This is pragmatic. It’s implementable... the makings of a coherent and coordinated plan… There are references to timeframes… We could have the short-term proposals in place within months…Dr Adrian Saville, CEO - Cannon Asset Managers
It doesn’t disappoint me that there’s nothing spectacularly new… it’s very pragmatic and grounded in an implementable reality… This draws heavily on evidence and the experience of other places.Dr Adrian Saville, CEO - Cannon Asset Managers
If implemented, National Treasury expects the proposals it makes in its new report to lift economic growth to 3% and create a million jobs.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni released the 77-page report (“Economic transformation, inclusive growth and competitiveness: towards an economic strategy for South Africa”) on Tuesday for public comment.
The report calls for the modernisation of network industries to promote competitiveness and inclusive growth, lowering barriers to entry and addressing distorted patterns of ownership.
It also sets out a plan for labour-intensive growth in agriculture and services while implementing focused and flexible industrial and trade policies.
Treasury argues that export competitiveness needed to be promoted to harness regional growth opportunities.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Adrian Saville (CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science) and Lumkile Mondi (Senior Lecturer at the School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand).
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
(Apologies for the poor sound quality of Mondi's call.)
