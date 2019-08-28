Killer whales not to blame for disappearance of great white sharks in False Bay
Something fishy's going on in the waters of False Bay off the Cape Town coast.
The City of Cape Town, along with the Shark Spotting Programme, is reporting the complete disappearance of great white sharks from that particular area.
Shark sightings fell by around a quarter in 2018, compared with average yearly sightings between 2010 and 2016.
More worryingly, not a single shark spotting has been reported so far this year.
Marine biologist Dr Sara Andreotti says claims that local killer whales in the area are to blame just don't add up.
I cannot believe that two orcas would make an entire white shark population disappear from the most important site around the coastline.Dr. Sara Andreotti, Marine biologist
In 2012, experts put the population of great whites around the coast at around 300-500.
Given those figures, Andreotti says she's not surprised by the latest statistics.
We also did a genetic study to confirm this result and it confirms that the white shark population in South Africa was in very big trouble.Dr. Sara Andreotti, Marine biologist
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
'What kind of a man am I?' asks Cape Town dad in light of #AmINext?
OB Sitwayi has shared his thoughts in light of the flood of social media posts addressing gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More