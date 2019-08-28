Killer whales not to blame for disappearance of great white sharks in False Bay

Something fishy's going on in the waters of False Bay off the Cape Town coast.

The City of Cape Town, along with the Shark Spotting Programme, is reporting the complete disappearance of great white sharks from that particular area.

Shark sightings fell by around a quarter in 2018, compared with average yearly sightings between 2010 and 2016.

More worryingly, not a single shark spotting has been reported so far this year.

Marine biologist Dr Sara Andreotti says claims that local killer whales in the area are to blame just don't add up.

I cannot believe that two orcas would make an entire white shark population disappear from the most important site around the coastline. Dr. Sara Andreotti, Marine biologist

In 2012, experts put the population of great whites around the coast at around 300-500.

Given those figures, Andreotti says she's not surprised by the latest statistics.

We also did a genetic study to confirm this result and it confirms that the white shark population in South Africa was in very big trouble. Dr. Sara Andreotti, Marine biologist

Listen to the full interview below: