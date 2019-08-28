'Our public finances have been slow to adapt to the reality of reduced growth'
The Centre for Development and Enterprise has made a number of recommendations after releasing a report looking into the state of public finances.
The findings suggest that the reason behind state-owned companies having enormous debt is as a result of the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008, leading to a large gap between government spending and its revenues which has not closed.
The centre's executive director, Ann Bernstein, explains and shares some of these recommendations.
As the economy has been very low over the last decade, so our public finances have been slow to adapt to the reality of reduced growth and therefore reduced income in the form of taxes.Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development And Enterprise
We are now in a profound and deepening economic crisis... the path we are on is increasingly unsustainable.Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development And Enterprise
Bernstein says state institutions need to be strengthened, among other things.
We need to stop undermining key institutions such as property rights, the South African Reserve Bank. We should not introduce prescribed assets and fast-track an unworkable NHI. So we have got to strengthen institutions but we have got to fix public finances, we have to reduce the growth in spending. We have to redirect resources from low priority to high priority...Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development And Enterprise (CDE)
Click on the link below to hear more from Bernstein...
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Our public finances have been slow to adapt to the reality of reduced growth'
More from Politics
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More
More from Business
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'
Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
South Africa avoids recession as economy grows by 3.1%
The economy remains broken. We can’t be seduced by this handsome number, warns Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist at Standard Bank.Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec
Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.Read More
Economist predicts 3% GDP growth
The Economist.co.za Magazine owner Mike Schussler gives his take on what to expect on the GDP announcement.Read More
'We need to focus on education and job creation'
Wegro chief business officer Yaw Peprah shares his thought on what to expect from WEF Africa 2019.Read More
[LISTEN] 'I am really trying to claim the word darkie' - Altron CEO
Mteto Nyati speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his autobiography "Betting on a Darkie".Read More
Time Square Casino investment is gaining market share says Sun International
Group CEO Anthony Leeming says there has been decent growth considering the subdued economic climate.Read More
8 lessons about investing I learned while driving my car
Financial planner Gregg Sneddon ("The Financial Coach") uses driving as an analogy to teach valuable lessons about investing.Read More
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling
Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.Read More
BBBEE will help boost SA's economy, says verification expert
BEE verification manager Sharon Rossouw says empowerment is more than just a moral obligation for big businesses.Read More