The Centre for Development and Enterprise has made a number of recommendations after releasing a report looking into the state of public finances.

The findings suggest that the reason behind state-owned companies having enormous debt is as a result of the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008, leading to a large gap between government spending and its revenues which has not closed.

The centre's executive director, Ann Bernstein, explains and shares some of these recommendations.

As the economy has been very low over the last decade, so our public finances have been slow to adapt to the reality of reduced growth and therefore reduced income in the form of taxes. Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development And Enterprise

We are now in a profound and deepening economic crisis... the path we are on is increasingly unsustainable. Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development And Enterprise

Bernstein says state institutions need to be strengthened, among other things.

We need to stop undermining key institutions such as property rights, the South African Reserve Bank. We should not introduce prescribed assets and fast-track an unworkable NHI. So we have got to strengthen institutions but we have got to fix public finances, we have to reduce the growth in spending. We have to redirect resources from low priority to high priority... Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development And Enterprise (CDE)

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Our public finances have been slow to adapt to the reality of reduced growth'