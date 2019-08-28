SA Express resumes services
SA Express has resumed its services. This comes after it cancelled several of its national flights, citing operational issues.
Speaking to John Maytham, SA Express manager Allan Meyer says alternative arrangements for their clients have been made.
He says they are working on getting all their clients to their destinations by tonight.
I am assuming that about 12 flights were affected.Allan Meyer, SA Express manager
We managed to accommodate most of our customers. In Kimberley, we have about 15 customers that we should put in hotels.Allan Meyer, SA Express manager
Meyer says the company will issue a detailed media report explaining what caused the delays.
Listen to the full interview here:
More from Local
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More
Grandfather describes how kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager was found
Martin Brouwer could not disclose whether the kidnappers were known to the family.Read More
Mashaba says unrest in Joburg CBD boils down to criminality
Mayor Herman Mashaba has rubbished any claims that his comments on foreign nationals may have fuelled violence in central Joburg.Read More
The Salvation Army wants church on board in bid to to curb human trafficking
Major Margaret Stafford says the organisation has been highlighting the harsh effects of this modern-day slavery.Read More
Economist predicts 3% GDP growth
The Economist.co.za Magazine owner Mike Schussler gives his take on what to expect on the GDP announcement.Read More
WC Education investigating alleged xenophobic attack at Salt River school
Western Cape Education Department director of communications Bronagh Hammond says both students have been asked to stay at home.Read More
More from Business
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'
Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
South Africa avoids recession as economy grows by 3.1%
The economy remains broken. We can’t be seduced by this handsome number, warns Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist at Standard Bank.Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec
Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.Read More
'We need to focus on education and job creation'
Wegro chief business officer Yaw Peprah shares his thought on what to expect from WEF Africa 2019.Read More
[LISTEN] 'I am really trying to claim the word darkie' - Altron CEO
Mteto Nyati speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his autobiography "Betting on a Darkie".Read More
Time Square Casino investment is gaining market share says Sun International
Group CEO Anthony Leeming says there has been decent growth considering the subdued economic climate.Read More
8 lessons about investing I learned while driving my car
Financial planner Gregg Sneddon ("The Financial Coach") uses driving as an analogy to teach valuable lessons about investing.Read More
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling
Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.Read More
BBBEE will help boost SA's economy, says verification expert
BEE verification manager Sharon Rossouw says empowerment is more than just a moral obligation for big businesses.Read More