SA Express resumes services

SA Express has resumed its services. This comes after it cancelled several of its national flights, citing operational issues.

Speaking to John Maytham, SA Express manager Allan Meyer says alternative arrangements for their clients have been made.

He says they are working on getting all their clients to their destinations by tonight.

I am assuming that about 12 flights were affected. Allan Meyer, SA Express manager

We managed to accommodate most of our customers. In Kimberley, we have about 15 customers that we should put in hotels. Allan Meyer, SA Express manager

Meyer says the company will issue a detailed media report explaining what caused the delays.

Listen to the full interview here: