'If SA Express goes down, South Africans start saving money'
If we lose SA Express, we start saving money as taxpayers.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
SA Express on Wednesday abruptly cancelled several flights across the country, citing operational reasons.
The company wouldn’t comment on claims that it owed Airports Company South Africa millions of rand.
It will issue a detailed report to the media explaining what caused the cancellations.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
It was given a R1.5 billion bailout by Government… the airline is bleeding money… it asked for an immediate R200 million just to get back in the air again… The whole operation is unsustainable…Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
I think SA Express has had its day…Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
These routes are vital to the country’s economy, but SA Airlink is in place to take over…Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
SA Express is the one in trouble. SA Airlink is doing very well, thank you.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends: