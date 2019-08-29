[VIDEOS] Buildings and shops looted and burned in Pretoria CBD
Shocking videos were shared on social media on Wednesday as the protests devolved into looting and police fired rubber bullets.
The conflict is believed to have been triggered when taxi drivers fought with alleged drug dealers, which led to a driver being shot dead.
Witnesses described it as a war zone, with firefighters trying to put out fires in shops in the CBD.
Someones dad was shoot while looting a 65 inch TV #pretoriacbd #Pretoriashutdown 😂 pic.twitter.com/5NNsBBd5rg— RedLive (@RedLiveRSA) August 28, 2019
Why can't we leave the buildings alone and deal with drug dealers? #pretoriacbd #Pretoriashutdown #Sunnyside pic.twitter.com/0GKQHUrMGC— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) August 28, 2019
#pretoriacbd #Pretoriashutdown— Shibiko Shakes Nkuna (@NkunaShakes) August 28, 2019
Please be safe around Pretoria CBD it's a mess again 🙆🏽♂️🙊😧@Abramjee @News24 pic.twitter.com/82s45zSAV5
Government took to Twitter stating 'Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who threatens violence or takes part in acts of intimidation, incitement or violence.'
Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who threatens violence or takes part in acts of intimidation, incitement or violence #pretoriacbd #Pretoriashutdown @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/0Rcv47bwkZ— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 28, 2019
Government urges those who decide to exercise their right to protest to do so in a peaceful and orderly manner. Violence, damage to property and infringing on others' rights and freedom of movement will not be tolerated by law enforcement agencies #pretoriacbd #Pretoriashutdown pic.twitter.com/VVbDErQm2G— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 28, 2019
Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from Politics
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More