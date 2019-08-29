[VIDEOS] Buildings and shops looted and burned in Pretoria CBD

Shocking videos were shared on social media on Wednesday as the protests devolved into looting and police fired rubber bullets.

The conflict is believed to have been triggered when taxi drivers fought with alleged drug dealers, which led to a driver being shot dead.

Witnesses described it as a war zone, with firefighters trying to put out fires in shops in the CBD.

Someones dad was shoot while looting a 65 inch TV #pretoriacbd #Pretoriashutdown 😂 pic.twitter.com/5NNsBBd5rg — RedLive (@RedLiveRSA) August 28, 2019

Government took to Twitter stating 'Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who threatens violence or takes part in acts of intimidation, incitement or violence.'

Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who threatens violence or takes part in acts of intimidation, incitement or violence #pretoriacbd #Pretoriashutdown @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/0Rcv47bwkZ — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 28, 2019

Government urges those who decide to exercise their right to protest to do so in a peaceful and orderly manner. Violence, damage to property and infringing on others' rights and freedom of movement will not be tolerated by law enforcement agencies #pretoriacbd #Pretoriashutdown pic.twitter.com/VVbDErQm2G — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 28, 2019

