[VIDEO] Teen climate activist's profound message to the world
16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in New York for the UN climate summit and has a profound message.
She chose to travel by yacht and make a zero-carbon journey to the USA for the conference.
The Danish teenager made international headlines last year when her protest sparked a global movement with more than 2 million teens around the world becoming involved in climate change protests.
She has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder Asperger Syndrome and says she believes it is a gift that has made her see the world differently.
Responding to the Amazon rainforest fires she says 'Our war against nature must end.'
On the dock after landing she had this to say to the world:
The climate and ecological crisis is a global crisis, the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced, and if we don’t manage to work together to cooperate ad to work together despite our differences then we will fail, so we need to stand together and support each other and to take action because otherwise, it might be too late so let's not wait any longer lets do it now.”Greta Thunberg, Teen climate change activist
Watch her inspiring and profound video after landing in New York:
After 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg reached NYC today after sailing across the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat for a conference on global warming: "It is insane that a 16-year-old has to cross the Atlantic ocean to make a stand." pic.twitter.com/ldg9pMjwPc— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 28, 2019
Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
