How this man is helping delivery motorbikes be safer on the roads
At least 70 motorcycle delivery riders, mostly food couriers, have died in South Africa over the past year, with hundreds more injured, according to the Motorcycle Safety Institute.
Many of these couriers reportedly drive unroadworthy bikes and don't have proper training or protective gear. Not many have insurance coverage either.
A local company in Woodstock, Cape Town provides bikers with a do-it-yourself workshop has been trying to help these delivery riders over the past few years.
Aside from giving them access to space, tools and communal knowledge to learn how to work on their own bikes, the Woodstock Moto Company also collects safety gear like helmets and jackets for them.
Kieno Kammies chats to Woodstock Moto Company owner Devin Paisley about his efforts to help food delivery drivers improve their safety on the roads of Cape Town.
This is a cause that is very close to my heart...and over the past few years I have been chatting to a lot of the delivery riders.Devin Paisley, Owner - Woodstock Moto Company
Paisley decided to do something to help.
I started chatting to this guy about the challenges they face and it horrified me, their working conditions they get put into, and the condition of their motorcycles.Devin Paisley, Owner - Woodstock Moto Company
The more I saw these guys riding these death traps on the rod the more it grew and grew.Devin Paisley, Owner - Woodstock Moto Company
He says it was after he created an uproar on social media that companies stepped up and offered to assist but it still has a long way to go.
Listen to the interview below and find out how the situation can be improved:
