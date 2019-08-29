'I can confirm that we received Zandile Gumede's resignation withdrawal letter'

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal confirms that axed eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has withdrawn her resignation.

This follows Gumede being placed on special leave for a number of months, as she faced fraud and corruption charges relating to a dodgy tender worth R208m in the Durban Solid Waste Department.

Earlier this week, the ANC confirmed that Gumede and other officials implicated in corruption resigned from their posts.

Clement Manyathela on 702 Breakfast chats to the provincial party spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu on the matter.

We received the withdrawal of her resignation from comrade Gumede and as the ANC we will be dealing with the matter. We can assure the people of KwaZulu-Natal that new members will be sworn into council next week. Ricardo Mthembu, Spokesperson - ANC KZN

Gumede's withdrawal will not change the ANC's position and her resignation is one of the issues that the party's leadership will deal with when it meets, he adds.

Listen below to the full interview:

