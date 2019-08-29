'I can confirm that we received Zandile Gumede's resignation withdrawal letter'
The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal confirms that axed eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has withdrawn her resignation.
RELATED: All officials requested to resign did so willingly, says ANC KZN
This follows Gumede being placed on special leave for a number of months, as she faced fraud and corruption charges relating to a dodgy tender worth R208m in the Durban Solid Waste Department.
Earlier this week, the ANC confirmed that Gumede and other officials implicated in corruption resigned from their posts.
Clement Manyathela on 702 Breakfast chats to the provincial party spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu on the matter.
We received the withdrawal of her resignation from comrade Gumede and as the ANC we will be dealing with the matter. We can assure the people of KwaZulu-Natal that new members will be sworn into council next week.Ricardo Mthembu, Spokesperson - ANC KZN
Gumede's withdrawal will not change the ANC's position and her resignation is one of the issues that the party's leadership will deal with when it meets, he adds.
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'I can confirm that we received Zandile Gumede's resignation withdrawal letter'
More from Politics
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More