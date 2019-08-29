Red tape strangling trucker industry in Cape Town
A private truck owner and operator raised concerns on the radio on Wednesday about the damage being done to privately owned businesses while having to queue for hours before being allowed into the Port of Cape Town.
The caller said the trucking industry is also under pressure due to challenges created by all the red tape still in place by the City of Cape Town.
Derick Ongansie who is the Chairperson of Truckers For Unity SA cooperative which represents over 200 truck owners, chats to Kieno Kammies about the concerns.
He says they have a meeting scheduled with the Citys's Red Tape Reduction Unit to help them save the industry.
Ongansie says the situation has worsened over the past ten years since Transnet change systems.
Ever since then the transport industry has been in a downward trend.Derick Ongansie, Chairperson - Truckers For Unity SA
Trucks queue long hours both in and outside the port, with broken-down equipment and lack of staff, he says.
It's just a continuous nightmare.Derick Ongansie, Chairperson - Truckers For Unity SA
Truckers for Unity SA is determined to turn the industry around.
He is hoping the Red Tape reduction Unit in cape Town will assist in achieving this objective.
Raybin Windvogel of the Red tape Reduction Unit says the conditions are shocking and has set up meetings with those involved to get to the bottom of it.
I find there appears to be a lack of appreciation of the way certain departments work, and with Transnet we clearly have a problem.Raybin Windvogel - Red tape Reduction Unit
He says the 600 trucks that enter the port every day, sit idling in the port for up to 3000 hours a day.
Listen to the two interviews below:
Kieno Kammies speaks to Raybin Windvogel of the Red tape Reduction Unit below:
