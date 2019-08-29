Pretoria CBD: 'He shot a taxi driver in front of the police'

On Tuesday, taxi drivers in Tshwane's CBD took to the streets in an attempt to forcefully remove alleged drug dealers.

Chaos erupted when one taxi driver was shot dead while trying to stop a drug dealer.

The capital was turned into a 'war-zone' as the standoff continued leading to the looting and burning down of foreign-owned shops.

Clement Manyathela on 702Breakfast chats to Gauteng Taxi Association chairperson Abner Tsebe and Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela.

He says drivers are not protected by law enforcement agencies.

There are allegations that the police were there when one of the drivers was shot dead. Instead of arresting the perpetrator, the police rescued the perpetrator. Abner Tsebe, Chairperson - Gauteng Taxi Association

He says that is what caused the drivers to retaliate on Tuesday.

Tsebe says association leaders, the City and law enforcement agencies met to try sort the situation out.

It becomes difficult to calm the situation when people are angry, especially when one of their own was shot. Abner Tsebe, Chairperson - Gauteng Taxi Association

He adds that the police are the ones protecting the perpetrators.

If that person was arrested by the police, no driver would have been shot at. He shot a driver in front of the police. Abner Tsebe, Chairperson - Gauteng Taxi Association

Mawela says the police met with the taxi association and it raised its concerns.

From the police side, we have made a commitment to clean up that area. Elias Mawela, Lieutenant-general - Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner

He adds that the whole country needs to be involved in curbing drugs in the country and the responsibility cannot be placed entirely on the police.

The police sole responsibility is to deal with those who sell drugs. Elias Mawela, Lieutenant-general - Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner

Mawela urges citizens to contact law enforcement agencies if it is suspected that the police are working with drug dealers.

