Forensic investigator weighs in on speculation around Gavin Watson's death

Gavin Watson, boss of African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, was killed in a car accident on Monday and there has been much speculation around his death.

RELATED: 'There are photos of Gavin Watson on the scene and his face is clearly visible'

Forensic investigator David Klatzow chats to Kieno Kammies about how such an incident should be investigated.

The scene should not be contaminated

The scene should be sealed off

The vehicle should be impounded

A full forensic investigation should be carried out

Klatzow says Watson was a controversial figure and draws parallels to the life of Brett Kebble who was gunned down in 2005.

The photographs I've seen coming out of the initial car scene, suggest the investigation was not done as it should have been. Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator

He says there are many who did not want Watson to testify before the state capture commission.

There are a lot of people around breathing a sigh of relief that Watson is not going to be cross-examined...so there is a lot of motive around. Dr David Klatzow, Forensic investigator

He says the car has been stripped down and this he says would compromise the investigation.

Listen to the interview below: