Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Child operating broken windscreen wipers from back seat goes viral

Tshwane bystander 'poses' for the camera, has social media laughing

Taxi drivers in Tshwane's CBD took to the streets to forcefully removing alleged drug dealers who they allege shot one of their drivers on Tuesday.

However, social media was amused about the way one bystander moved into camera shot in his interaction with a reporter.

Watch the amusing video below:

You got to love South Africans but Pretoria guys 🙌🏽 #Pretoriashutdown #pretoriacbd pic.twitter.com/wnuPGm2G2L — Tonny Emmanuel  (@tonnygerald) August 28, 2019

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Tshwane bystander 'poses' for the camera, has social media laughing