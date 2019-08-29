[WATCH] Mom gives her child DIY sneakers with lights on...and saves a fortune

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Mother improvises and gives her kid shoes with lights on

When Natalie Andrew's child wanted shoes with lights on, she decided to buy running lights and place them on the shoes.

So the kid wanted shoes with lights on. Damned if I was going to pay R800 for an ugly shoe that he'll wreck and outgrow in a few months.



I bought running shoe lights for R79 and slapped them on a pair of Pep sneakers. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/UFSHoTsOMa — Super Natz (@NatalieAndrew) August 28, 2019

This article first appeared on 702