Ace Magashule and others were implicated in a scheme to defraud the Free State Government out of R255 million, according to MEC Mxolisi Dukwana's explosive testimony at the Zondo Commission on Wednesday.

The project was aimed at identifying asbestos-roof houses in the Free State with a plan to then replace them, as asbestos is harmful.

Investigative journalist Peter Louis Myburgh talks to Kieno Kammies about the damning testimony.

The company in question received 230 million for seemingly very little work done, says Myburgh.

It really came down to counting roofs and compiling a very flaky short report. Peter Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist

