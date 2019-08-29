'If seller discloses condition of car and you buy it as it, you agreed to terms'

Online car sales platforms may make it easier and more convenient for consumers to buy cars, but are these platforms adhering to the Consumer Protection Act?

A listener sent Breakfast with Kieno Kammies an email asking whether the Motor Industry Ombudsman is somehow compromised by these online platforms.

RELATED: Buying or selling online? You'll want to read this first

The listener feels that the business model employed by some online car sales platforms is illegal and falls foul of the Consumer Protection Act because the cars are sold "as is".

Kammies chats to National Consumer Commission's acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza to discuss the matter.

Mabuza says the practice of selling cars 'as is', by itself is acceptable, however, it becomes unacceptable when after purchase, the consumer's right to return the vehicle is compromised.

If you have a bought a vehicle and the seller doesn't allow you to exercise the right to return the vehicle when there are faults with the car in that instance, it becomes a violation. Thezi Mabuza, Acting commissioner - National Consumer Commission

If, however, the seller discloses the condition of the vehicle and the consumer still buys that vehicle, the consumer has consented, she explains.

If a seller says to you, this product has been on display and has been used as a demo model and you buy that as a demo model understanding that it has been used, that means you are consenting because it was disclosed to you. Thezi Mabuza, Acting commissioner - National Consumer Commission

Listen below to the full conversation: