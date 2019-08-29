TV anchor Doreen Morris opens intimidation case against Morningside resident

Television anchor and producer Doreen Morris has opened a case of intimidation against a resident of upmarket Sandton suburb.

She says she was harassed by two private security guards and the resident after she parked her vehicle along Kelvin Drive in Morningside on Monday.

Speaking to Kieno Kammies, Morris explains what transpired that morning.

I had left my house and about a kilometre away I realised there was an email that I needed to attend to. I pulled off onto Kelvin Drive, found a shady spot and I retrieved my email. Doreen Morris, Television anchor and producer

A guard from across the road approached me and asked me what I was doing there and I need to move. I asked him why and he said the people in this street do not like people parking here. Doreen Morris, Television anchor and producer

Morris narrates the conversation between her and the resident who said she was parked on his property.

I then heard someone call at me from my left-hand side and this was the resident who was behind his gate. I lowered my window and he asked me 'Can I help you?' I said no and he said: 'I need you to move you are on my property' and I said: 'No, I am actually not on your property.' Doreen Morris, Television anchor and producer

Public bylaws and ordinances Twitter kindly advise. I am parked on a public street, Kelvin Rd in Morningside, Sandton. First security then a resident ordered me to leave stating that I am on his property. Is that accurate, seeing that his wall is about 10 meters away. pic.twitter.com/i086DYJZXp — Doreen Morris (@DoreenMorris) August 26, 2019

They called ADT on me pic.twitter.com/dllXTg8sbA — Doreen Morris (@DoreenMorris) August 26, 2019

Fidelity Security Group CEO Wahl Bartmann says they received a call from their client that said there is a suspicious vehicle parked on their property.

When our vehicle got there, he did see that there was a BMW parked on the grass almost right at the entrance of the resident that complained. The security officer did approach the vehicle and also asked if there is a problem and why is she there. Wahl Bartmann, CEO - Fidelity Security Group

Bartmann says Morris was not parked on private property and the security guard called SAPS to come and intervene.

The pavement where she parked was public property. Wahl Bartmann, CEO - Fidelity Security Group

The vehicle was parked there for three hours and that creates suspicion. Wahl Bartmann, CEO - Fidelity Security Group

However, Morris says the second security vehicle blocked her way and she could not move.

When the second person arrived he blocked the roadway so that I couldn't move. His car was parked across the entire road and there were these two men with guns telling me the police will come and escort me out. Doreen Morris, Television anchor and producer

Listen to both interviews below...